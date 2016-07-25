版本:
BRIEF-Avalon Advanced Materials provides update on Separation Rapids lithium project

July 25 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc

* Avalon provides progress report on the separation rapids lithium project, kenora, ontario

* Expenditures on separation rapids for nine month period ended may 31, 2016, totaled $1.4 million out of a budget of $2.0 million to aug 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

