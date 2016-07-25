BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics provides regulatory update on Translarna

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 (Reuters) -
* Says no longer anticipates that chmp will issue its opinion regarding ema approval of translarna in mid-2016
* Says confirmatory phase 3 act cf trial of translarna is currently ongoing
* Says there is substantial risk that results from translarna trial, expected in early 2017, will be required for approval
* Ptc therapeutics provides regulatory update on translarna (ataluren)
* Ptc Therapeutics Inc Says Company Has Been Informed That Renewal Assessment Procedure Cannot Be Completed By Mid Year 2016
* Expects translarna's current marketing authorization status will remain valid until a decision is adopted by european commission
* Chmp has agreed to proposal by ptc to submit a draft clinical trial protocol for translarna for further discussion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.