公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Apple taps bob mansfield to work on its car project - CNBC citing DJ

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Apple taps Bob Mansfield, an adviser to the company & former hardware executive, to work on its car project - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

