版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan receives positive opinion for its treatment for IBS-D in adults

July 25 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan receives positive opinion for Truberzi (eluxadoline) for treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) in adults

* Truberzi was generally well tolerated with most common side effects being nausea, constipation, and abdominal pain

* Final decision from European Commission on Truberzi is expected within a few months

* If approved, anticipate launching Truberzi in Europe during 2017, following negotiations with relevant national payer,reimbursement groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐