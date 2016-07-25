版本:
BRIEF-Ptarmagin LLC sells 37,500 shares of Skullcandy pursuant to stock trading plan

July 25 Ptarmagin Llc Reports Open Market Sale Of 37,500 Shares Of Skullcandy Inc's

* Common stock on july 21 at $5.96 per share - sec filing

* Sale of skullcandy inc's shares effected pursuant to ptarmagin's rule 10b5-1 trading plan on june 5, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2aaWKM0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

