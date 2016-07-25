版本:
BRIEF-NAV Canada says traffic in June 2016 increased by an average of 4.7 per cent

July 25 NAV Canada

* NAV Canada says traffic in June 2016 increased by an average of 4.7 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

