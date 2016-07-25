BRIEF-Ams Q2 net result down at 19.6 mln euros

July 25 Ams AG :

* Q2 2016 revenues in upper half of its guidance range which reflects demanding market environment

* Q2 group revenues were 132.4 million euros ($145.36 million), down 4 pct sequentially compared to Q1 and decreasing 22 pct from 169.5 million euros in same quarter 2015

* For Q3 2016, ams expects sequential revenue growth to 146-153 million euros at an improved operating margin compared to Q2

* Net result for Q2 was 19.6 million euros compared to 41.8 million euros in same period last year

* Total capital expenditures for 2016 are now expected above 80 million euros to support these capacity needs

* Adjusted result from operations (EBIT) (excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs) for Q2 was 24.4 million euros, decreasing from 49.0 million euros in same period 2015

* Total backlog on June 30 (excluding consignment stock agreements) was 146.6 million euros compared to 126.2 million euros at end of Q1 and 133.3 million euros on June 30, 2015

* Adjusted operating margin for Q3 (excluding acquisition-based and share-based compensation costs) is expected to show a sequential improvement to around 18-20 pct

* Particularly looking towards 2017 and beyond, ams confirms its strong and expanded revenue and development pipeline which fully supports ams' growth plans for coming years, based on available information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)