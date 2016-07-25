版本:
BRIEF-Asian Television Network - Acquired exclusive cricket rights for Cricket Australia, ECB, Cricket Ireland, CPL

July 25 Asian Television Network International Ltd

* Acquired exclusive cricket rights for Cricket Australia, England Cricket Board, Cricket Ireland, Caribbean Premiere League

* Says rights consists of all games played in Australia from 2016 - 2021 including Big Bash League Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

