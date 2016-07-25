版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Deerfield Management Company, L.P reports 6.68 pct stake in Audentes Therapeutics

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Deerfield Management Company, L.P reports 6.68 pct stake in Audentes Therapeutics as of July 25, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29VbnXH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

