公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Ledo Capital reports 8.2 pct passive stake in CSW Industrials

July 25 Csw Industrials Inc

* Ledo Capital reports 8.2 pct passive stake in CSW Industrials as of July 17 - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2a4SmQ6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

