BRIEF-Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

July 25 Marcato Capital Management LP:

* Marcato Capital Management LP says acquired shares in the belief that the shares of buffalo wild wings inc are "undervalued"

* Marcato Capital Management LP says anticipate having further discussions with directors and officers of buffalo wild wings inc

* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, as of July 22, 2016 - Sec filing Source - bit.ly/2a6sAyY (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

