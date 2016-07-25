版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 02:00 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo issued $600 million floating rate notes and $3 billion 2.10% notes

July 25 Wells Fargo & Co

* Says issued $600 million floating rate notes due July 26, 2016 and $3 billion 2.10% notes due July 26, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29VkDv1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

