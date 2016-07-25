版本:
BRIEF-Encana Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $6 bln

July 25 Encana Corp

* Files For Mixed Shelf Of Up To $6.0 Bln - Sec filing

* Intends use net proceeds from sale of securities to finance capital expenditures, to reduce outstanding indebtedness Source text : bit.ly/29ZYyqD] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

