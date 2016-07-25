版本:
BRIEF-Canadian National Railway declares Q3 2016 dividend of C$0.375

July 25 Canadian National Railway Co

* Declares third-quarter 2016 dividend; quarterly dividend of thirty-seven-and-one-half cents per common share will be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

