BRIEF-Triumph to close Triumph Interiors, LLC in Oakdale, Pennsylvania

July 25 Triumph Group Inc

* Will close its Triumph Interiors, LLC - Oakdale facility in Oakdale, Pennsylvania on or about March 31, 2017.

* Work being performed at facility will be transferred to other company facilities.

* Closure is part of company's previously announced transformation strategy. Source: (bit.ly/2a6I1qE ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

