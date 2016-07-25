版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Bridge Bancorp named Howard Nolan its Chief Operating Officer

July 25 Bridge Bancorp Inc

* Howard Nolan named Chief Operating Officer, and will relinquish his position as Chief Financial and Principal Accounting Officer

* Bridge Bancorp Inc says John M. Mccaffery will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of company and bank - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

