公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences sets qtrly dividend of $0.47 per share

July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.47per share

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.47per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

