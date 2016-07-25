版本:
BRIEF-Anchor Bancorp retains investment banking firm to pursue strategic alternatives

July 25 Anchor Bancorp Inc

* Engaged Keefe Bruyette & Woods to assist it in identifying and evaluating various strategic options

* Anchor Bancorp retains investment banking firm to pursue strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

