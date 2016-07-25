版本:
BRIEF-Geronimo Energy - Sale of Apple Blossom wind farm to Sempra U.S. Gas & Power

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Geronimo Energy LLC - Sale of Apple Blossom wind farm to Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy

* Geronimo Energy LLC - Apple Blossom is expected to begin construction fall of 2016 and enter into operation in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

