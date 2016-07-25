版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Central Pattana to open mall complex in rural Thailand in Q3 2017 - Nikkei

July 25 Nikkei:

* Central Pattana said it will open mall complex in northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima in third quarter of 2017 - Nikkei

* Central Pattana will invest about 10.5 billion baht ($300 million) for the mall complex - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/2aFKFPX Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐