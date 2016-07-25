版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Fox Networks Group and Mondelez International finalize a partnership

July 25 Fox Networks Group:

* Co and Mondelez International today announced they have finalized a partnership

* Mondelez International will collaborate with Fox to roll out new ad formats on new screens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

