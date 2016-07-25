版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-Proton in talks with foreign big names to sell equity stake - Nikkei

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Proton Holdings is negotiating with foreign partners, including some big names, for a stake in co as part of its restructuring - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2a6mCy3) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

