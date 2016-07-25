版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Avis Budget Group, TrueCar sign new partnership agreement

July 25 Avis Budget Group Inc:

* Company, TrueCar announced signing of a new partnership agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

