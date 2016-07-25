版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 02:33 BJT

BRIEF-Till Capital reports govt approval to advance Malmyzh copper-gold project

July 25 Till Capital Ltd :

* Co reports government approval to advance Malmyzh copper-gold project, far east Russia, owned 51% by IG Copper LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

