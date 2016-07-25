版本:
中国
2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Commerzbank AG says based on preliminary figures it posted an operating profit of 342 million euros for Q2

July 25 Commerzbank Ag :

* Says on the basis of preliminary figures commerzbank posted an operating profit of 342 million euros for Q2

* Says net profit attributable to commerzbank shareholders stood at 209 million euros in the second quarter 2016

