BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Microsoft to negative

July 25 Moody's On Microsoft

* Moody's confirms Microsoft's Aaa senior unsecured rating; outlook changed to negative

* Expects Microsoft will generate profitability with high-30% ebitda margins, free cash flow generation in excess of $13 billion annually

* Effective integration of LinkedIn, could provide benefits to ecosystem surrounding Microsoft's cloud based services platform

