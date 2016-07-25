版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-American Financial Group will receive $13.5 mln if merger terminated

July 25 American Financial Group Inc :

* National Interstate will pay co an amount equal to $13.5 million if merger terminated Source text: (bit.ly/2abEn9T) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

