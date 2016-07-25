版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial says quarterly core FFO available to common shareholders $0.39 per share

July 26 Gladstone Commercial Corp :

* Core ffo available to common shareholders for three months ended june 30, 2016, was $9.3 million, or $0.39 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

