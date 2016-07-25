BRIEF-Your Community Bankshares posts quarterly net interest income of $13.0 mln

July 26 Your Community Bankshares Inc :

* Net income available to common shareholders for q2 of 2016 was $3.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share

* Qtrly net interest income declined to $13.0 million from $13.9 million in q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S