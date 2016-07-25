版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Nbt bancorp announces net income of $19.9 mln for Q2 2016

July 25 Nbt Bancorp Inc

* Nbt bancorp inc. Announces net income of $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2016; announces 4.5% dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

