版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Verizon's purchase of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Moody's expects the deal between Yahoo and Verizon to close in the first quarter of 2017

* Moody's says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating Source text for Eikon:

