2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Intracoastal Capital reports 6.2 pct stake in XG Technology

July 25 Xg Technology Inc :

* Intracoastal Capital Llc Reports 6.2 Pct Stake In Xg Technology as of July 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

