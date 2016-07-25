版本:
2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-ConAgra completes sales of JM Swank and Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings

July 25 ConAgra Foods Inc :

* ConAgra Foods completes sales of JM Swank and Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

