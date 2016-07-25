版本:
2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries board approve repurchase program

July 25 Lakeland Industries Inc :

* Says on July 19, 2016, the board approved a repurchase program to repurchase up to $2.5 million of outstanding stock Source text: (bit.ly/2asvcGD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

