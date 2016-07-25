版本:
BRIEF-Nike's CEO FY 2016 total compensation $47.6 mln

July 25 Nike Inc :

* Says CFO Andrew Campion FY 2016 total compensation $4.8 million - SEC filing

* CEO Mark Parker FY 2016 total compensation was $47.6 million versus $16.8 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2arocqH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

