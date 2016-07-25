版本:
BRIEF-Regions Financial sees 2016 average loan growth of 3-5 pct

July 25 Regions Financial Corp

* Sees 2016 average loan growth of 3% - 5%

* Sees 2016 net interest income and other fianncing income up 2%-4%

* Sees 2016 net charge-offs of 25 - 35 bps; continue to expect to be at top end of range - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

