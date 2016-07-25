BRIEF-Element Financial Corp board unanimously approves plan to separate into two market leading companies

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Element Financial Corp
* Board unanimously approved plans to proceed with reorganization of element into two separate publicly-traded companies
* Following separation transaction, Element Financial Corporation, to be renamed Element Fleet Management Corp.
* ECN capital will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in capital of IAC
* At closing of IAC deal, each outstanding share of IAC will be bought in exchange for specified number of ecn capital shares
* Element board unanimously approves plan to separate into two market leading companies
* Element's existing senior credit facility will be amended to provide for $4.0 billion in 3-year revolving funding for Element Fleet
* Following seperation, to be led by Bradley Nullmeyer as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.