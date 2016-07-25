版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Infor Acquisition Corp announces its proposed qualifying Acquisition-Merger with Element Financial Corp's commercial finance business

July 25 Infor Acquisition Corp.

* Announces its proposed qualifying Acquisition Merger with Element Financial Corporation's commercial finance business

* Says completion of transaction expected by mid-October 2016 following ECN Capital's separation from Element

* 2 members of IAC's Board Of Directors, William Holland and Neil Selfe, have agreed to become directors of ECN Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

