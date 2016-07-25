版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Alphinat Inc posts qtrly total revenue of $417,460

July 26 Alphinat Inc

* Says for 3-month period ended May 31, 2016, company recorded total revenue of $417,460 compared to $499,075 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

