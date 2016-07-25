版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Abbvie receives U.S. FDA approval of once-daily VIEKIRA XR

July 25 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie receives U.S. FDA approval of once-daily VIEKIRA XR (dasabuvir, ombitasvir, paritaprevir and ritonavir) for the treatment of genotype 1 chronic Hepatitis C

* Says approval is supported by Phase 3 clinical trials for VIEKIRA PAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐