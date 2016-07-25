版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Fed prepares new action against Goldman Sachs in leak case- NYT

July 25 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Fed prepares new action against Goldman Sachs in leak case- NYT, citing sources

* Goldman Sachs is expected to pay a financial penalty to settle the case- NYT, citing sources

Source (nyti.ms/2aGbSCa) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

