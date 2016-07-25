版本:
BRIEF-Information Services Corp, SGEU ratify new collective agreement

July 25 Information Services Corp

* That membership of SGEU local 2214 (SGEU) has ratified a new collective agreement with respect to its in-scope employees

* New four-year agreement, ending September 30, 2019, includes annual wage increases effective October 1 of each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

