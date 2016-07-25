版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-S&P Global names Robert MacKay interim CFO

July 25 S&P Global Inc

* Effective August 5, 2016, Robert MacKay, senior vice president and controller, will assume role of CFO on interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

