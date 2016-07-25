版本:
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma files for secondary offering of upto 3.7 mln shares - SEC filing

July 25 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma Inc files for secondary offering of upto 3.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2aeYwiV ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

