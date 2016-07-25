版本:
BRIEF-ERA Real Estate says FJM Corp will do business as ERA Brokers consolidated going forward

July 25 ERA Real Estate

* ERA Brokers consolidated clarifies that Realty Executives of Nevada did not merge with ERA Brokers consolidated

* ERA Brokers agreed to acquire 100% of stock in FJM Corp, which previously conducted business as Realty Executives of Nevada

* FJM Corporation will do business as ERA Brokers consolidated going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

