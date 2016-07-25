版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says notified appropriate regulators on NY Fed leak

July 25 Goldman Sachs On New York Fed Leak:

* "employee and a more senior employee who failed to escalate the issue, were terminated "

* On discovering new junior employee obtained confidential information from ex employer,began investigation,notified appropriate regulators (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

