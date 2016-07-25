版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon, UK government partner on using small drones

July 25 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon and UK government aim for sky with partnership on drones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

