BRIEF-Pacific Coast Oil Trust says there will be no August cash distribution

July 26 Pacific Coast Oil Trust

* Pacific coast oil trust announces there will be no August cash distribution

* Distribution calculation relates to net profits and overriding royalties generated during june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

