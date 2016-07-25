版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Mudrick Capital reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Verso Corp

July 25 Verso Corp :

* Mudrick Capital Management L.P reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Verso Corporation, as of July 15, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

