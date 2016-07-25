版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Xerox says CEO's annual base salary $1 mln

July 25 Xerox Corp :

* Says CEO Jeffrey Jacobson annual base salary $1 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2a9Xfsg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

